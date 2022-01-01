See how this 100+ location hotel management services provider increased user adoption, saved time and boosted applicant flow with TalentReef.
Crestline Hotels & Resorts was primarily struggling with user adoption across their hotels, but also looking for ways to increase applicant flow.
"I’ve got to tell you, since we’ve gone live, we’ve got nothing but kudos as far as the ease of use and just the ability to use the system. People are raving about it. So that’s been a huge win,” explained Chris Rutt, vice president of talent acquisition and development.
Get the case study to learn:
- How users went from 50-60 clicks to just 5-10 to do the same task
- Why integrations are key to save time by going from working in five to six systems to a one-stop shop
- How Crestline was able to boost applicant flow 369% in the first month
- and more...